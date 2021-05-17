- 1/2
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب كاتى بيرى "Electric" يقترب من 11 مليون مشاهدة في 3 أيام..فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - يقترب الفيديو كليب الجديد Electric للمغنية الأمريكية كاتى بيرى، من تحقيق مشاهدات تصل إلى 11 مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرحه يوم 14 مايو الجارى، على الحساب الرسمي للمغنية الأمريكية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.
وحاز الفيديو كليب الجديد Electric الذى تضمن مجموعة من اللقطات المرحة، والمختلفة خاصة مع ظهور الشخصية الكرتونية بيكاتشو، على إعجاب الكثيرين من المغنية الأمريكية.
كاتى بيرى
وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة :
In the dark when you feel lost
Wanna be the best but at what cost
If you're gonna stay here
Nothing's ever changing, no
Big world gotta see it all
Gotta get up even when you fall
There's no point in waiting, no
Ohhh
They’ll try to
bring you down
Ohhhh
But you've got the power now
I know you feel it, feel it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric
Oh I can see it, see it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric
Long road got a ways to go
Took a big step but you're not alone
Cause we got each other
There's so much you’ll discover
Headstrong but your heart is stronger
Stay calm walking through the fire
I know you're gonna make it out
Ohhh
They’ll try to bring you down
Ohhhh
But you've got the power now
I know you feel it, feel it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric
Oh I can see it, see it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’tbe electric
Ohhh
They’ll try to bring you down
Ohhh
You're electric right now (Electric)
Ohh
But you’ve got the power now
You’ve got the power now
(Electric)
You’ve got the power now
I know you feel it, feel it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no
reason that this life can’t be electric
Oh I can see it, see it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric
Ohhh
They’ll try to bring you down
Ohhh
You're electric right now (Electric)
Ohh
But, you’ve got the power n
ow
Ohhh
You’ve got the power now
You’ve got the power now