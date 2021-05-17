شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب كاتى بيرى "Electric" يقترب من 11 مليون مشاهدة في 3 أيام..فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - يقترب الفيديو كليب الجديد Electric للمغنية الأمريكية كاتى بيرى، من تحقيق مشاهدات تصل إلى 11 مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرحه يوم 14 مايو الجارى، على الحساب الرسمي للمغنية الأمريكية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

وحاز الفيديو كليب الجديد Electric الذى تضمن مجموعة من اللقطات المرحة، والمختلفة خاصة مع ظهور الشخصية الكرتونية بيكاتشو، على إعجاب الكثيرين من المغنية الأمريكية.



كاتى بيرى

وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة :

In the dark when you feel lost

Wanna be the best but at what cost

If you're gonna stay here

Nothing's ever changing, no

Big world gotta see it all

Gotta get up even when you fall

There's no point in waiting, no

Ohhh

They’ll try to

bring you down

Ohhhh

But you've got the power now

I know you feel it, feel it

If you believe it then you can

There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric

Oh I can see it, see it

If you believe it then you can

There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric

Long road got a ways to go

Took a big step but you're not alone

Cause we got each other

There's so much you’ll discover

Headstrong but your heart is stronger

Stay calm walking through the fire

I know you're gonna make it out

Ohhh

They’ll try to bring you down

Ohhhh

But you've got the power now

I know you feel it, feel it

If you believe it then you can

There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric

Oh I can see it, see it

If you believe it then you can

There’s no reason that this life can’tbe electric

Ohhh

They’ll try to bring you down

Ohhh

You're electric right now (Electric)

Ohh

But you’ve got the power now

You’ve got the power now

(Electric)

You’ve got the power now

I know you feel it, feel it

If you believe it then you can

There’s no

reason that this life can’t be electric

Oh I can see it, see it

If you believe it then you can

There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric

Ohhh

They’ll try to bring you down

Ohhh

You're electric right now (Electric)

Ohh

But, you’ve got the power n

ow

Ohhh

You’ve got the power now

You’ve got the power now