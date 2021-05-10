شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بينك تطرح أحدث أغانيها All I Know So Far .. كلمات وفيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الأمريكية بينك، أغنيتها الجديدة All I Know So Far يوم 7 مايو الجارى، وحقق الفيديو كليب مشاهدات وصلت إلى 2 مليون و300 ألف مشاهدة على الحساب الرسمي لـ بينك على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
All I Know So Far
I haven’t always been this way
I wasn’t born a renegade
I felt alone still feel afraid
I stumble through it anyway
I wish someone would’ve told me that this life is ours to choose
No one’s handing you the keys or a book with all the rules
The little that I know I’ll tell to you
When they dress you up in lies and you’re left naked with the truth
You throw your head back
And you spit in the wind
Let the walls crack
Cause it lets the light in
Let ‘em drag you through hell
They can’t tell you to change who you are (That’s all I know so far)
And when the storms out
You run in the rain
Put your sword down
Dive right into the pain
Stay unfiltered and loud
You be proud of that skin full of scars
That’s all I know so far
That’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
You might give yourself away
Pay full price for each mistake
But when the candy coating hides the razor blade
You can cut yourself loose and use that rage
I wish someone would’ve told me that this darkness comes and goes People will pretend but baby girl nobody knows
And even I can’t teach you how to fly
But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line
You throw your head back
And you spit in the wind
Let the walls crack
Cause it lets the light in
Let ‘em drag you through hell
They can’t tell you to change who you are (That’s all I know so far)
And when the storms out
You run in the rain
Put your sword down
Dive right into the pain
Stay unfiltered and loud
You be proud of that skin full of scars
That’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
I will be with you ‘til the world blows up, yes
Up and down and through ‘til the world blows up, yeah
When it’s right or it’s all fucked up
Til the world blows up, til the world blows up
And we will be enough
And until the world blows up
Just throw your head back
And spit in the wind
Let the walls crack
Cause it lets the light in
Let ‘em drag you through hell
They can’t tell you to change who you are
And when the storms out
You run in the rain
Put your sword down
Dive right into the pain
Stay unfiltered and loud
You be proud of that skin full of scars
That’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far
I will be with you ‘til the world blows up