شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بينك تطرح أحدث أغانيها All I Know So Far .. كلمات وفيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الأمريكية بينك، أغنيتها الجديدة All I Know So Far يوم 7 مايو الجارى، وحقق الفيديو كليب مشاهدات وصلت إلى 2 مليون و300 ألف مشاهدة على الحساب الرسمي لـ بينك على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

All I Know So Far

I haven’t always been this way

I wasn’t born a renegade

I felt alone still feel afraid

I stumble through it anyway

I wish someone would’ve told me that this life is ours to choose

No one’s handing you the keys or a book with all the rules

The little that I know I’ll tell to you

When they dress you up in lies and you’re left naked with the truth

You throw your head back

And you spit in the wind

Let the walls crack

Cause it lets the light in

Let ‘em drag you through hell

They can’t tell you to change who you are (That’s all I know so far)

And when the storms out

You run in the rain

Put your sword down

Dive right into the pain

Stay unfiltered and loud

You be proud of that skin full of scars

That’s all I know so far

That’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

You might give yourself away

Pay full price for each mistake

But when the candy coating hides the razor blade

You can cut yourself loose and use that rage

I wish someone would’ve told me that this darkness comes and goes People will pretend but baby girl nobody knows

And even I can’t teach you how to fly

But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line

You throw your head back

And you spit in the wind

Let the walls crack

Cause it lets the light in

Let ‘em drag you through hell

They can’t tell you to change who you are (That’s all I know so far)

And when the storms out

You run in the rain

Put your sword down

Dive right into the pain

Stay unfiltered and loud

You be proud of that skin full of scars

That’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

I will be with you ‘til the world blows up, yes

Up and down and through ‘til the world blows up, yeah

When it’s right or it’s all fucked up

Til the world blows up, til the world blows up

And we will be enough

And until the world blows up

Just throw your head back

And spit in the wind

Let the walls crack

Cause it lets the light in

Let ‘em drag you through hell

They can’t tell you to change who you are

And when the storms out

You run in the rain

Put your sword down

Dive right into the pain

Stay unfiltered and loud

You be proud of that skin full of scars

That’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

That’s all I know, that’s all I know so far

I will be with you ‘til the world blows up