شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Higher Power لـ Coldplay تقترب من 5 ملايين مشاهدة فى يومين والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - تقترب عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الجديد Higher Power لـ فريق Coldplay، من الوصول إلى 5 ملايين مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 7 مايو الجارى، على الحساب الرسمي للفرقة على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

بالإضافة إلى ذلك حصلت الأغنية على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى الفرقة، الذين يبنتظرون طرح الألبوم الجديد للفرقة الذى سيطرح تحت اسم music of the spheres، الذى سيصل في سبتمبر من العام الجارى، وهو الألبوم التاسع لـ Coldplay.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة :

Sometimes I just can't take it

Sometimes I just can't take it and it isn't alright

I'm not going to make it

And I think my shoe's untied (Oh oh)

I'm like a broken record

I'm like a broken record and I'm not playing right

Drocer nekorb a ekil mi

Till you tell me on your heavenly phone

To hold tight (Hold tight)

Come on (Come on)

Come on (Come on)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Come on (Come on)

Come on (Come on)

Yeah, don't let go

Hold tight (Hold tight)

Hold tight (Hold tight)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, she said

I got my hands up shaking just to let you know

That you've got a higher power

Got me singing every second, dancing every hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

And you're really someone I wanna know (Oh oh)

This boy is electric

This boy is electric and you're sparkling light

The universe connected

And I'm buzzing night after night after night (Oh oh)

This joy is electric

This joy is electric and you're circuiting through

I'm so happy that I'm alive

Happy I'm alive at the same time as you

'Cause you've got a higher power

Got me singing every second, dancing every hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

And you're really someone I wanna know

(I wanna know, oh oh)

You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

You've got, oh, you've got a higher

You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got, oh, you've got a higher

My hands up shaking just to let you know now

You've got a higher power

You've got me singing every second, dancing any hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

You're once in any lifetime

I'm going a million miles an hour

When for so long I'd been down on my knees

Then your love song saved me over and over

For so long I'd been down on my knees

Till your love song floats me on, ee-on, oh oh