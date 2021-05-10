شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Higher Power لـ Coldplay تقترب من 5 ملايين مشاهدة فى يومين والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - تقترب عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الجديد Higher Power لـ فريق Coldplay، من الوصول إلى 5 ملايين مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 7 مايو الجارى، على الحساب الرسمي للفرقة على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.
بالإضافة إلى ذلك حصلت الأغنية على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى الفرقة، الذين يبنتظرون طرح الألبوم الجديد للفرقة الذى سيطرح تحت اسم music of the spheres، الذى سيصل في سبتمبر من العام الجارى، وهو الألبوم التاسع لـ Coldplay.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة :
Sometimes I just can't take it
Sometimes I just can't take it and it isn't alright
I'm not going to make it
And I think my shoe's untied (Oh oh)
I'm like a broken record
I'm like a broken record and I'm not playing right
Drocer nekorb a ekil mi
Till you tell me on your heavenly phone
To hold tight (Hold tight)
Come on (Come on)
Come on (Come on)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Come on (Come on)
Come on (Come on)
Yeah, don't let go
Hold tight (Hold tight)
Hold tight (Hold tight)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, she said
I got my hands up shaking just to let you know
That you've got a higher power
Got me singing every second, dancing every hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
And you're really someone I wanna know (Oh oh)
This boy is electric
This boy is electric and you're sparkling light
The universe connected
And I'm buzzing night after night after night (Oh oh)
This joy is electric
This joy is electric and you're circuiting through
I'm so happy that I'm alive
Happy I'm alive at the same time as you
'Cause you've got a higher power
Got me singing every second, dancing every hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
And you're really someone I wanna know
(I wanna know, oh oh)
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
You've got, oh, you've got a higher
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got, oh, you've got a higher
My hands up shaking just to let you know now
You've got a higher power
You've got me singing every second, dancing any hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
You're once in any lifetime
I'm going a million miles an hour
When for so long I'd been down on my knees
Then your love song saved me over and over
For so long I'd been down on my knees
Till your love song floats me on, ee-on, oh oh