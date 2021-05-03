شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Your Power أحدث أغانى بيلى أيليش بعد إعلان طرح ألبومها يوليو المقبل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية بيلى أيليش، أحدث أغانيها Your Power، يوم 29 أبريل الماضى، وحاز الفيديو كليب الجديد على إعجاب الكثيرين، والذى حقق مشاهدات وصلت إلى 15 مليون مشاهدة، ووصفته أيليش أنه يبرز جوانب إساءة استخدام الأشياء، وفقا للتقرير الذى نشر على موقع " nme".

كما أعلنت النجمة العالمية بيلي إيليش، عن موعد طرح ألبومها الجديد الذى يأتي بعنوان Happier Than Ever، والمقرر له يوم 30 يوليو المقبل، حيث نشرت صورة لها عبر حسابها الشخصى بموقع إنستجرام، لتعلن عن موعد الألبوم الجديد.

وكتبت إيليش، "البومي الجديد Happier Than Ever سيطرح في 30 يوليو، انا متحمسة للغاية لهذا الألبوم، لم اشعر بكل هذا الحب من اجل ألبوم مثل هذا الألبوم، أتمنى ان تشعروا بذلك ايضاً".

وهذه كلمات أغنية Your Power:

Try not to abuse your power

I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But havin' it's so strange

She said you were a hero

You played the part

But you ruined her in a year

Don't act like it was hard

And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)

No wonder why you didn't ask

She was sleepin' in your clothes (In your clothes)

But now she's got to get to class

How dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad when they find out?

If you could take it all back

Would you?

Try not to abuse your power

I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But havin' it's so strange

I thought that I was special

You made me feel

Like it was my fault, you were the devil

Lost your appeal

Does it keep you in control? (In control)

For you to keep her in a cage?

And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)

You said you thought she was your age

How dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad if it turns out

That they kill your contract?

Would you?

Try not to abuse your power

I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But power isn't pain

Mmm

Ooh

La-la-la-la-la, hmm

La-la-la-la-la-la, la-la