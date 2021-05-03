شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Your Power أحدث أغانى بيلى أيليش بعد إعلان طرح ألبومها يوليو المقبل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية بيلى أيليش، أحدث أغانيها Your Power، يوم 29 أبريل الماضى، وحاز الفيديو كليب الجديد على إعجاب الكثيرين، والذى حقق مشاهدات وصلت إلى 15 مليون مشاهدة، ووصفته أيليش أنه يبرز جوانب إساءة استخدام الأشياء، وفقا للتقرير الذى نشر على موقع " nme".
كما أعلنت النجمة العالمية بيلي إيليش، عن موعد طرح ألبومها الجديد الذى يأتي بعنوان Happier Than Ever، والمقرر له يوم 30 يوليو المقبل، حيث نشرت صورة لها عبر حسابها الشخصى بموقع إنستجرام، لتعلن عن موعد الألبوم الجديد.
وكتبت إيليش، "البومي الجديد Happier Than Ever سيطرح في 30 يوليو، انا متحمسة للغاية لهذا الألبوم، لم اشعر بكل هذا الحب من اجل ألبوم مثل هذا الألبوم، أتمنى ان تشعروا بذلك ايضاً".
وهذه كلمات أغنية Your Power:
Try not to abuse your power
I know we didn't choose to change
You might not wanna lose your power
But havin' it's so strange
She said you were a hero
You played the part
But you ruined her in a year
Don't act like it was hard
And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)
No wonder why you didn't ask
She was sleepin' in your clothes (In your clothes)
But now she's got to get to class
How dare you?
And how could you?
Will you only feel bad when they find out?
If you could take it all back
Would you?
Try not to abuse your power
I know we didn't choose to change
You might not wanna lose your power
But havin' it's so strange
I thought that I was special
You made me feel
Like it was my fault, you were the devil
Lost your appeal
Does it keep you in control? (In control)
For you to keep her in a cage?
And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)
You said you thought she was your age
How dare you?
And how could you?
Will you only feel bad if it turns out
That they kill your contract?
Would you?
Try not to abuse your power
I know we didn't choose to change
You might not wanna lose your power
But power isn't pain
Mmm
Ooh
La-la-la-la-la, hmm
La-la-la-la-la-la, la-la