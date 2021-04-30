شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Peaches لـ جاستين بيبر تحقق 164 مليون مشاهدة فى أكثر من شهر والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - حققت أغنية المغنى جاستين بيبر الجديدة Peaches، الذى شاركه الغناء فيها كل من المغنيان Giveon وDaniel Caesar، مشاهدات وصلت إلى 164 مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرحها على الحساب الرسمى للمغنى على يوتيوب يوم 19 مارس الماضى.
iframe width="853" height="480" src="" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>
وكان قد فاجأ النجم العالمي جاستين بيبر، متابعيه وجمهوره في جميع أنحاء العالم، بطرح ألبوم جديد تزامنًا مع عيد الفصح، بعنوان Freedom، مستوحي من الكاتب المقدس، بحسب ما اعلن موقع billboard.
ووفقاً لعدد من التقارير الأجنبية فإن النجم العالمي صاحب الـ27 عاما قرر مفاجأة جمهوره بالألبوم بدون سابق إنذار، وشارك عبر حساباته الشخصية بمنصات السوشيال ميديا المختلفة بوستر الألبوم الجديد الذى تضمن 6 أغانٍ جديدة.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
And I see you (oh), the way I breathe you in (in)
It's the texture of your skin
I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby
Never let you go, oh
And I say, oh, there's nothing like your touch
It's the way you lift me up, yeah
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya
All I could want, all I can wish for
Nights alone that we miss more
And days we save as souvenirs
There's no time, I wanna make more time
And give you my whole life
I left my girl, I'm in Mallorca
Hate to leave her, call it torture
Remember when I couldn't hold her
Left the baggage for Rimowa
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
I get the feeling, so I'm sure (sure)
Hand in my hand because I'm yours
I can't, I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me
Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, oh
Done bein' distracted
The one I need is right in my arms (oh)
Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine
And I'll be right here with you 'til end of time
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
(I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)