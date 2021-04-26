شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Ceo لـ سنوب دوج تحقق 3 ملايين مشاهدة منذ طرحها والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - وصل عدد مشاهدات أغنية النجم العالمى سنوب دوج، Ceo، إلى 3 مليون و 100 ألف مشاهدة، منذ طرح الفيديو كليب الجديد في يوم 18 مارس الماضى، جنبا إلى حصولها على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى النجم العالمى.
من جهة أخرى أعاد سنوب دوج أيضا جدولة حفلات جولته الغنائية فى المملكة المتحدة وأيرلندا وذلك للمرة الثالثة حتى عام 2022 وجاء التأجيل لعدة مرات بسبب انتشار جائحة كورونا "COVID-19".
اشارت التقارير أن الجولة الغنائية التى تحمل اسم "I Wanna Thank Me Tour" ستنطلق فى مارس 2022 .
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
I’m back like I never left
In this muthafucka spitting rhymes til my last breath
Snoop Dogg in the building, Yes Yall
Line em up, barbershop, fade em all
Watching the game from the halls of fame
I’m balling mayne, I boss up back in this thang
Believe me bro, you wanna stick around and see the show
See me go, Snoop Dogg CEO
Proceed to capitalize, I’m back with my guys, slapping the 5
Making more hits to slap in your trunk
They know this is gangsta funk
Take your risk and get what you want
Fuck with this, I figured he won’t
Figured they lying, I’m a cold muthafucka. It's getting chilly
I didn’t really, wanna fuck him up and slap him silly
So I ran that bitch ass nigga out the city
Back up in the muthafucka, tell me how you feel now.
Either you’re fake or you’re plastic, it’s hard to keep it real now
How my niggas you shot, how much money you got
And do you really post up on the block? NOT
Ordinary, it may vary.
I get my means by any means necessary
I’m on my shit, only boss niggas that I’m with
Still no talking from my bitch
Slick nigga but don’t slip
You don’t wanna be on the wrong side of that 4-5th
Done Dada, want a lotta
Niggas wanna fuck around with that gun shotta
Ambitions of a ridah
Machiavelli tip, sitting back let it rip
I’m on a private island, million on a trip
Level up, niggas don’t move til I tell em what
It is, I’m bout to blow this whole label up, ya dig
I got a plan to change up the game, its big
Listen close and follow me,
I’m bout to tell you how it’s bout to be
Check the game and the pedigree
I’m the same nigga from the beach
With more knowledge and more game
The best weed, real talk nigga preach
Back up in the muthafucka, tell me how you feel now.
Either you’re fake or you’re plastic, it’s hard to keep it real now
How my niggas you shot, how much money you got
And do you really post up on the block? NOT
Ordinary, it may vary.
I get my means by any means necessary
Oh Yeah
Rick Rock
Snoop Dogg
Haha, CEO
(Once again back it’s the incredible)
Thats right yall, that nigga is the CE
(Once again back it’s the incredible)
The What? The CEO (what a nigga know)
(Once again back it’s the incredible)
Yeah nigga
(Once again back it’s the incredible)
Now let it ride (what a nigga know)