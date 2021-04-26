شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Ceo لـ سنوب دوج تحقق 3 مليون مشاهدة منذ طرحها والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - وصل عدد مشاهدات أغنية النجم العالمى سنوب دوج، Ceo، إلى 3 مليون و 100 ألف مشاهدة، منذ طرح الفيديو كليب الجديد في يوم 18 مارس الماضى، جنبا إلى حصولها على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى النجم العالمى.

من جهة أخرى أعاد سنوب دوج أيضا جدولة حفلات جولته الغنائية فى المملكة المتحدة وأيرلندا وذلك للمرة الثالثة حتى عام 2022 وجاء التأجيل لعدة مرات بسبب انتشار جائحة كورونا "COVID-19".

اشارت التقارير أن الجولة الغنائية التى تحمل اسم "I Wanna Thank Me Tour" ستنطلق فى مارس 2022 .

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

I’m back like I never left

In this muthafucka spitting rhymes til my last breath

Snoop Dogg in the building, Yes Yall

Line em up, barbershop, fade em all

Watching the game from the halls of fame

I’m balling mayne, I boss up back in this thang

Believe me bro, you wanna stick around and see the show

See me go, Snoop Dogg CEO

Proceed to capitalize, I’m back with my guys, slapping the 5

Making more hits to slap in your trunk

They know this is gangsta funk

Take your risk and get what you want

Fuck with this, I figured he won’t

Figured they lying, I’m a cold muthafucka. It's getting chilly

I didn’t really, wanna fuck him up and slap him silly

So I ran that bitch ass nigga out the city

Back up in the muthafucka, tell me how you feel now.

Either you’re fake or you’re plastic, it’s hard to keep it real now

How my niggas you shot, how much money you got

And do you really post up on the block? NOT

Ordinary, it may vary.

I get my means by any means necessary

I’m on my shit, only boss niggas that I’m with

Still no talking from my bitch

Slick nigga but don’t slip

You don’t wanna be on the wrong side of that 4-5th

Done Dada, want a lotta

Niggas wanna fuck around with that gun shotta

Ambitions of a ridah

Machiavelli tip, sitting back let it rip

I’m on a private island, million on a trip

Level up, niggas don’t move til I tell em what

It is, I’m bout to blow this whole label up, ya dig

I got a plan to change up the game, its big

Listen close and follow me,

I’m bout to tell you how it’s bout to be

Check the game and the pedigree

I’m the same nigga from the beach

With more knowledge and more game

The best weed, real talk nigga preach

Back up in the muthafucka, tell me how you feel now.

Either you’re fake or you’re plastic, it’s hard to keep it real now

How my niggas you shot, how much money you got

And do you really post up on the block? NOT

Ordinary, it may vary.

I get my means by any means necessary

Oh Yeah

Rick Rock

Snoop Dogg

Haha, CEO

(Once again back it’s the incredible)

Thats right yall, that nigga is the CE

(Once again back it’s the incredible)

The What? The CEO (what a nigga know)

(Once again back it’s the incredible)

Yeah nigga

(Once again back it’s the incredible)

Now let it ride (what a nigga know)