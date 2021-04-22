شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Arcade لـ دونكان لورنس يحقق 23 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - وصل عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الرسمي لـ أغنية Arcade (Loving You Is A Losing Game) ، للمغنى ومؤلف الأغانى دونكان لورنس، إلى حوالى 23 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك بعد طرحه في 22 نوفمبر من العام الماضى، على الحساب الرسمي للمغنى على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.
كما حصلت أغنية " Arcade " على الشهادة الذهبية في الولايات المتحدة، وذلك بسبب انتشار الأغنية على تطبيق Tiktok، خلال الفترة الماضية، وفقا للتقرير الذى نشر على موقع " escxtra".
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
A broken heart is all that's left
I'm still fixing all the cracks
Lost a couple of pieces when
I carried it, carried it, carried it home
I'm afraid of all I am
My mind feels like a foreign land
Silence ringing inside my head
Please, carry me, carry me, carry me home
I've spent all of the love I saved
We were always a losing game
Small-town boy in a big arcade
I got addicted to a losing game
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
How many pennies in the slot?
Giving us up didn't take a lot
I saw the end 'fore it begun
Still I carried, I carried, I carried on
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
I don't need your games, game over
Get me off this rollercoaster
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh