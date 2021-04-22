شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Arcade لـ دونكان لورنس يحقق 23 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - وصل عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الرسمي لـ أغنية Arcade (Loving You Is A Losing Game) ، للمغنى ومؤلف الأغانى دونكان لورنس، إلى حوالى 23 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك بعد طرحه في 22 نوفمبر من العام الماضى، على الحساب الرسمي للمغنى على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

كما حصلت أغنية " Arcade " على الشهادة الذهبية في الولايات المتحدة، وذلك بسبب انتشار الأغنية على تطبيق Tiktok، خلال الفترة الماضية، وفقا للتقرير الذى نشر على موقع " escxtra".

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

A broken heart is all that's left

I'm still fixing all the cracks

Lost a couple of pieces when

I carried it, carried it, carried it home

I'm afraid of all I am

My mind feels like a foreign land

Silence ringing inside my head

Please, carry me, carry me, carry me home

I've spent all of the love I saved

We were always a losing game

Small-town boy in a big arcade

I got addicted to a losing game

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

How many pennies in the slot?

Giving us up didn't take a lot

I saw the end 'fore it begun

Still I carried, I carried, I carried on

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

I don't need your games, game over

Get me off this rollercoaster

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh