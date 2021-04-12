شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Dancing With The Devil أغنية واقعية جديدة لـ ديمى لوفاتو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الأمريكية ديمى لوفاتو، أغنيتها الجديدة Dancing With The Devil، يوم 2 أبريل الجارى، ووصلت عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الجديد إلى 13 مليون مشاهدة منذ طرحه.

وفى بداية الفيديو كليب نوهت لوفاتو أن الكليب الجديد يحتوى على بعض اللقطات الصادمة، حيث إنه يدور في إطار قصة حقيقة، يواجهها الكثير من الأشخاص، كما انها نوهت في وصف الكليب، أنها مستعدة لـ مساعدة أي شخص يريد هذه المساعدة.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة:

Ooh, oh, oh

It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine

Not like I wanna do this every night

I've been good, don't I deserve it?

I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it

In my mind, mind

Twisted reality, hopeless insanity

I told you I was okay, but I was lying

I was dancing with the devil

Out of control

Almost made it to heaven

It was closer than you know

Playing with the enemy

Gambling with my soul

It's so hard to say no

When you're dancing with the devil

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Yeah, yeah

It's just a little white line, I'll be fine

But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe

Tin foil remedy almost got the best of me

I keep praying I don't reach the end of my lifetime, mm

Twisted reality, hopeless insanity

I told you I was okay, but I was lying

I was dancing with the devil

Out of control

Almost made it to heaven

It was closer than you know

Playing with the enemy

Gambling with my soul

It's so hard to say no

When you're dancing with the devil

Thought I knew my limit, yeah

I thought that I could quit it, yeah

I thought that I could walk away easily

But here I am, falling down on my knees

Praying for better days to come and wash this pain away

Could you please forgive me?

Lord, I'm sorry for dancing with the devil

Oh, yeah, yeah

Dancing with the devil

Out of control

Almost made it to heaven

It was closer than you know (closer than you know)

Playing with the enemy (oh)

Gambling with my soul

It's so hard to say no

When you're dancing with the devil

Mm, yeah, mm