شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Dancing With The Devil أغنية واقعية جديدة لـ ديمى لوفاتو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الأمريكية ديمى لوفاتو، أغنيتها الجديدة Dancing With The Devil، يوم 2 أبريل الجارى، ووصلت عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الجديد إلى 13 مليون مشاهدة منذ طرحه.
وفى بداية الفيديو كليب نوهت لوفاتو أن الكليب الجديد يحتوى على بعض اللقطات الصادمة، حيث إنه يدور في إطار قصة حقيقة، يواجهها الكثير من الأشخاص، كما انها نوهت في وصف الكليب، أنها مستعدة لـ مساعدة أي شخص يريد هذه المساعدة.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة:
Ooh, oh, oh
It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine
Not like I wanna do this every night
I've been good, don't I deserve it?
I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it
In my mind, mind
Twisted reality, hopeless insanity
I told you I was okay, but I was lying
I was dancing with the devil
Out of control
Almost made it to heaven
It was closer than you know
Playing with the enemy
Gambling with my soul
It's so hard to say no
When you're dancing with the devil
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Yeah, yeah
It's just a little white line, I'll be fine
But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe
Tin foil remedy almost got the best of me
I keep praying I don't reach the end of my lifetime, mm
Twisted reality, hopeless insanity
I told you I was okay, but I was lying
I was dancing with the devil
Out of control
Almost made it to heaven
It was closer than you know
Playing with the enemy
Gambling with my soul
It's so hard to say no
When you're dancing with the devil
Thought I knew my limit, yeah
I thought that I could quit it, yeah
I thought that I could walk away easily
But here I am, falling down on my knees
Praying for better days to come and wash this pain away
Could you please forgive me?
Lord, I'm sorry for dancing with the devil
Oh, yeah, yeah
Dancing with the devil
Out of control
Almost made it to heaven
It was closer than you know (closer than you know)
Playing with the enemy (oh)
Gambling with my soul
It's so hard to say no
When you're dancing with the devil
Mm, yeah, mm