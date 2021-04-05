شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Beautiful Mistakes لـ Maroon 5 وميجان ذا ستاليون تحقق 20 مليون فى أقل من شهر والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - استطاعت أغنية Beautiful Mistakes لـ كل من ميجان ذا ستاليون، وMaroon 5، أن تحقق مشاهدات وصت إلى 20 مليون مشاهدة، بعد طرحها يوم 11 مارس الماضى.

من جهة أخرى ستشارك ميجان ذا ستاليون أيضًا بمهرجان "Bonnaroo Festival" لعام 2021 المقرر إقامته فى مانشستر بتينيسى بشهر سبتمبر المقبل.

يذكر أن نجمة الراب الشهيرة ميجان ذا ستاليون سوف تشارك بعدد من المهرجانات الغنائية الكبرى خلال الفترة المقبلة، ومن أبرزها مهرجان "Parklife Festival" لعام 2021 والمقرر أن ينطلق فى شهر سبتمبر المقبل، وذلك بعد أن أجبر فيروس كورونا إدارة المهرجان على إلغائه بالتزامن مع إلغاء كل الأحداث الفنية الضخمة خلال عام 2020.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

It’s beautiful it’s bittersweet

You’re like a broken home to me

I take a shot of memories and black out like an empty street

I fill my days with the way you walk

And fill my nights with broken dreams

I make up lies inside my head

Like one day you’ll come back to me

Now I’m not holding on

Not holding on

Not holding on

I’m just depressed that you’re gone

Not holding on

Not holding on

Beautiful mistakes

I make inside my head

She’s naked in my bed

And now we lie awake

Making beautiful mistakes

I wouldn’t take em back

I’m in love with the past

And now we lie awake

Making beautiful mistakes

Nah nah nah

In my head

Nah nah nah

In my bed

Nah nah nah

Making beautiful mistakes

It’s pitiful

I can’t believe how everyday gets worse for me

I take a break, I cut you off

To keep myself from looking soft

I fill my nights with the way you was

And still wake up with broken dreams

I make these lies inside my head

Feel like they’re my reality

Now I’m not holding on

Not holding on

Not holding on

I’m just depressed that you’re gone

Not holding on

Not holding on

Beautiful mistakes

I make inside my head

She’s naked in my bed

And now we lie awake

Making beautiful mistakes

I wouldn’t take em back

I’m in love with the past

And now we lie awake

Making beautiful mistakes

Nah nah nah

In my head

Nah nah nah

In my bed

Nah nah nah

Making beautiful mistakes

You did me wrong cause I let you

Usually I like my situations beneficial

Doing something different

Got me looking stupid

The only way I’m coming back to you, is if you dream it

Lucid, Prove it

If you made a promise, then keep it

Why you wanna lie and then get mad, I don’t believe it

But really I was just doing fine without ya

Looking fine, sippin’ wine, dancing on club couches

Baby why you wanna lose me like you don’t need me

Like I don’t block you and you still try to reach me

How you figure out how to call from me from the TV

You runnin’ out of chances and this time I mean it (yeah)

Bet you miss my love, all in your bed

Now ya stressin’ out, pulling your hair

Smelling your pillows and wishin I was there

Sliding down to shower wall looking sad

I know its hard to let go, I’m the best

Best you ever had and best you gonna get

If we break up I don’t wanna be friends, you’re toxic

Beautiful mistakes

I make inside my head

She’s naked in my bed

And now we lie awake

Making beautiful mistakes

I wouldn’t take em back

I’m in love with the past

And now we lie awake

Making beautiful mistakes

Nah nah nah

In my head

Nah nah nah

In my bed

Nah nah nah

Making beautiful mistakes

Nah nah nah

In my head

Nah nah nah

In my bed

Nah nah nah

Making beautiful mistakes

Nah nah nah

Nah nah nah

Nah nah nah