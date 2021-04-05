شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Roaches in My Ashtray لـ سنوب دوج تحقق مليون مشاهدة فى 48 ساعة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح نجم الراب الشهير سنوب دوج أغنيته الجديدة Roaches in My Ashtray، يوم الجمعة الماضى، الموافق 2 أبريل الجارى، وحققت الأغنية مشاهدات وصلت إلى مليون و400 ألف مشاهدة على حسابه الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، فى خلال 48 ساعة من طرحها.

وجاء طرح الأغنية الجديدة Roaches in My Ashtray لـ سنوب دوج، بعد أيام من طرح كليبه CEO الذي وصلت نسبة مشاهدته حتي الآن الي 2.5 مليون مشاهدة علي موقع "يوتيوب".

يذكر أن النجم العالمي سنوب دوج أعلن مؤخرا إعادة جدولة حفلات جولته الغنائية فى المملكة المتحدة و أيرلندا وذلك للمرة الثالثة حتى عام 2022 وجاء التأجيل لعدة مرات بسبب انتشار جائحة كورونا " COVID-19 " التي تهدد العالم، وقد أشارت التقارير التى تداولتها العديد من المواقع أن الجولة الغنائية التى تحمل اسم "I Wanna Thank Me Tour" ستنطلق فى مارس 2022.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة Roaches in My Ashtray:

Everytime I twist one up, you always need to come right on by (Come right on by, yeah)

You ain’t never got no money with you, always wanna get a free high (get a free high, yeah)

So don’t be fuckin with the roaches in my ashtray

Don’t be touching, not my roaches in my ashtray

I be loving all my roaches in my ashtray

So don’t be fuckin with the roaches in my ashtray

Nigga slid up in my car in my passenger seat

Talking my ears off, adjusting my beat

Stashed my heat up under my seat

Stepped out my ride holla’d at a few freaks

Take a couple flicks, mac a bitch

Baby what’s your name, passionate

Fashion Nova, fashion fit

Dogg where the weed at? Ain’t that a bitch

I’m gibbing right now, it’s Thanksgiving right now

Showing baby how I’m living right now

Clear the crowd, back to my car no squares in my circle

Bodyguard hard, could’ve swore I left a blunt in my ashtray

Little homie slid up on me, pulled a fast play, but this the last play

Don’t be fucking with my roaches in my ashtray

Hate to see ya coming, love it when you walk away

Everytime I twist one up, you always need to come right on by (Come right on by, yeah)

You ain’t never got no money with you, always wanna get a free high (get a free high, yeah)

So don’t be fuckin with the roaches in my ashtray

Don’t be touching, not my roaches in my ashtray

I be loving all my roaches in my ashtray

So don’t be fuckin with the roaches in my ashtray

Seat on recliner, suede headliner

Just pulled in Mel’s Diner, line of

Chevy’s, Lacs, name it it’s there

Fresh wet paint, leather interior

Players are everywhere

Nothing but love and good bud in the air

Guap took his camera out,

taking pictures of the homies in their cars

While they hittin switches, some knocking bitches

Me, I’m on a mission

Fuel injected, front end suspension

Wishing the whole world roll like we ride

There’s always one homie trying to get that free high

Shit never fails, yeah this shit for sale

Skip the bail, put the shit on scale

This the last day, for your last play

Quit fucking with the roaches in my ashtray

Everytime I twist one up, you always need to come right on by (Come right on by, yeah)

You ain’t never got no money with you, always wanna get a free high (get a free high, yeah)

So don’t be fuckin with the roaches in my ashtray

Don’t be touching, not my roaches in my ashtray

I be loving all my roaches in my ashtray

So don’t be fuckin with the roaches in my ashtray

Say man, you niggas think yall crafty huh?

Sitting in my car, adjusting my music

Telling me how sweet my car is

And all of a sudden my roaches is missing

Say man, don’t be fuckin with the roaches in my ashtray

You hear me?